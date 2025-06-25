Wealthquest Corp Makes New Investment in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 157,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

KRC stock opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.00. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KRC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

