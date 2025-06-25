Wealthquest Corp Invests $18.25 Million in GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL)

Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 714,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,247,000. GRAIL makes up about 1.8% of Wealthquest Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAL. Crcm LP acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth $65,061,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth $53,550,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of GRAIL during the fourth quarter worth $37,118,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth $29,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GRAIL in the fourth quarter worth $25,902,000.

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 48,213 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,635,867.09. Following the transaction, the president now owns 511,460 shares in the company, valued at $17,353,837.80. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 94,035 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $3,190,607.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,925,894.11. This represents a 11.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,398 shares of company stock worth $6,222,694 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GRAL opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. GRAIL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.33 and a 52 week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.03) by $0.93. GRAIL had a negative return on equity of 17.99% and a negative net margin of 1,464.53%. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GRAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GRAIL from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on GRAIL from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

