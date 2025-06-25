waypoint wealth counsel Purchases New Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Cowen started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.35.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $49.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.78. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.