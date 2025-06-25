waypoint wealth counsel Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

waypoint wealth counsel trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $414.00 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The company has a market cap of $108.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.88.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

