waypoint wealth counsel Buys New Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

waypoint wealth counsel bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,407 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ANET. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 321.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 433.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $95.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.73. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $102,187.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,305.20. This represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $620,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 139,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,249.20. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,525,085. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ANET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.87.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

