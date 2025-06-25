Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.55 and traded as low as $0.55. Vaxart shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 2,676,938 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VXRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Vaxart from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Vaxart to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vaxart

Vaxart Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 122.63%. Research analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Lo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaxart

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vaxart by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32,482 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vaxart by 140.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35,213 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Vaxart by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.