Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,411,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI opened at $299.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $283.87 and a 200-day moving average of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

