Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 56,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,143,000. Avalon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

