Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Shares Purchased by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 17,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGV opened at $130.50 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $133.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.99.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

