Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $262.65 and a 12-month high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

