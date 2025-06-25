Valmark Advisers Inc. Takes Position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb (NYSEARCA:FEBM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 1.85% of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb during the first quarter valued at $1,869,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FEBM opened at $29.17 on Wednesday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Feb has a 12 month low of $27.97 and a 12 month high of $29.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.80.

The FT Vest US Equity Max Buffer ETF-February (FEBM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a predetermined investment outcome over a one-year period. The exposure is reset annually in February FEBM was launched on Feb 21, 2025 and is issued by First Trust.

