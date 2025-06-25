Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 7,042 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL stock opened at $43.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $886.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

