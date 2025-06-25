Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 1,756 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 89,119 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,640.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 138,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 130,196 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 106,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 105,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 101,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of RWX stock opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $28.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.83.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

