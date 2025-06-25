Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.48 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,637,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,317,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,080,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,183,000 after buying an additional 136,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 714,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,284,000 after buying an additional 136,347 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,626,000 after buying an additional 26,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,500,000 after buying an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $357.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.40. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $262.65 and a 52-week high of $358.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

