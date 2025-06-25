Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Grows Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,505,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,784,000 after acquiring an additional 126,280 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 568,634 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 251.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 158,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 113,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 522,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,942,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.77.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.65%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTRE shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Friday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

