Utz Brands (UTZ) vs. Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) is one of 69 public companies in the “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Utz Brands to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Utz Brands has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Utz Brands’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Utz Brands and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Utz Brands 0 2 6 0 2.75 Utz Brands Competitors 705 3407 3718 151 2.42

Dividends

Utz Brands presently has a consensus target price of $17.81, indicating a potential upside of 39.02%. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 19.83%. Given Utz Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Utz Brands is more favorable than its competitors.

Utz Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Utz Brands pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.1% and pay out 33.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Utz Brands has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Utz Brands and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Utz Brands $1.41 billion $15.97 million 40.04 Utz Brands Competitors $8.22 billion $408.09 million 24.27

Utz Brands’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Utz Brands. Utz Brands is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of Utz Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of Utz Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “FOOD – MISC/DIVERSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Utz Brands and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Utz Brands 1.94% 8.05% 4.14% Utz Brands Competitors -3.74% -16.93% 1.89%

Summary

Utz Brands beats its competitors on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Utz Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utz Brands, Inc. engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc. The company sells its products to wholesale and other distributors, grocery stores, convenience and drug stores, discount stores, mass merchandisers, membership club stores, hard discounters, and specialty and e-commerce retailers. Utz Brands, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.