Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Raised by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.