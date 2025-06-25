Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $616,000 Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GE opened at $248.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $224.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $265.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

