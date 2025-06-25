Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 64,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $777,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,835 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $360.53 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $358.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.77.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

