Timonier Family Office LTD. Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Timonier Family Office LTD. reduced its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Timonier Family Office LTD.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.04. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

