The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,830,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,228 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $154,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Loop Capital set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.70.

Shares of COO opened at $70.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

