TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $310.00 to $269.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.44% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $283.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,686,161.85. This represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

