Strategic Investment Advisors MI Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,628,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $642,033,000 after buying an additional 451,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,688,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,697,000 after buying an additional 30,350 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,592,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,816,000 after buying an additional 815,629 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,179,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,636,000 after buying an additional 393,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $336,426,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $128.22 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.17 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total value of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $1,013,773.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

