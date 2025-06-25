Strategic Investment Advisors MI Boosts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $76.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.86.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.