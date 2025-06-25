Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 3,468 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 113,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 24,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.4% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 114,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on T shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $203.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

