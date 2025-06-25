Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 1,615 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,786 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. now owns 2,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 34,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FANG. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $234.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.13.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.21. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 24.46%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

