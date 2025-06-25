Steven John Lucas Sells 40,000 Shares of Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) CAO Steven John Lucas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $53,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,961 shares in the company, valued at $25,407.74. The trade was a 67.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reading International Price Performance

Shares of RDI stock opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. Reading International Inc has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.86.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.69 million. Reading International had a negative net margin of 11.28% and a negative return on equity of 632.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Reading International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 281,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Reading International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,502,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 143,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

