St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.9% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,024,406,000 after buying an additional 8,533,496 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,428,403,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $579.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.79. The company has a market cap of $591.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.