Sprott (TSE:SII) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$90.77 and last traded at C$90.22, with a volume of 3515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$89.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on SII. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sprott from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
Sprott Trading Down 0.5%
Sprott Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.61%.
About Sprott
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
