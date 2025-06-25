Spectris (LON:SXS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,768 ($51.29) and last traded at GBX 3,762 ($51.21), with a volume of 7701971 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,348.06 ($45.58).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,180 ($43.29) to GBX 3,000 ($40.84) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Spectris Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Spectris
In other news, insider Derek Harding acquired 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,085 ($28.38) per share, with a total value of £77,999.85 ($106,180.03). Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.
Spectris Company Profile
The experts in providing insight through precision measurement.
Our purpose is to deliver value beyond measure – going beyond just the measurement.
Precision is at the heart of what we do. Spectris provides global customers with specialist insight through our high-tech instruments and test equipment, augmented by the power of our software.
Through a combination of our hardware, analytical and simulation software, we provide our customers with superior data and invaluable insights that enable them to work faster, smarter and more efficiently.
This equips them with the ability to reduce time to market, improve processes, quality and yield.
