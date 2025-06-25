SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SLM from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of SLM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in SLM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of SLM during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 355.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. SLM has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $359.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

