Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 31.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $295,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 361,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,322,000 after buying an additional 25,987 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 69,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.44.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SPG opened at $160.08 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.04. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 133.76%.

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.