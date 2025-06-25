Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and Company makes up 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 27,581 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,406,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP David Shan sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $199,607.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,194.25. This represents a 20.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 479 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.28, for a total value of $94,497.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,107.36. This represents a 8.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BDX stock opened at $171.63 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $163.33 and a 52-week high of $251.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.25 and its 200-day moving average is $210.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 79.39%.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

