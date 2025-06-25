Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $2.71 Million Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,136.85. This trade represents a 54.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,376 shares of company stock worth $2,227,172 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Glj Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on First Solar from $251.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.19.

View Our Latest Report on FSLR

First Solar Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $151.18 on Wednesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.56 and a 1-year high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.00 and a 200-day moving average of $156.24.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.