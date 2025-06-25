Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.48, but opened at $8.84. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR shares last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 665 shares trading hands.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR alerts:

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $721.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Company Profile

Shionogi & Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceuticals, diagnostic reagents, and medical devices in Japan. It offers Fetroja, a multidrug-resistant for gram-negative bacterial infection treatment; Cabenuva and Apretude an anti-HIV and HIV prophylactic drug; Xocova an oral COVID-19 treatment drug; Finibax a carbapenem antibiotic; Xofluza, an influenza antiviral drug; and Tivicay, an anti-HIV drug.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shionogi & Co. Ltd. Unsponsored ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.