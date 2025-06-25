Sheets Smith Wealth Management Purchases 276 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SouthState were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of SouthState by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 181.7% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $89.74 on Wednesday. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $72.74 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $110.00 price objective on SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SouthState currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.27.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

