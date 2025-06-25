Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 479.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $21.37 and a 12-month high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

