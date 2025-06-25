Saxony Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Saxony Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 1.8% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 94,866.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $34.76.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

