Saxony Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Saxony Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Saxony Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Saxony Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGCB opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.45 and a 1 year high of $27.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0884 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

