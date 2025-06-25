Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of UNP opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The firm has a market cap of $136.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.49 and its 200-day moving average is $230.81.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.39.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

