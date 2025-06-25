Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Has $19.93 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.2% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $19,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average of $22.96. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $24.31.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

