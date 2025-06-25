Safestay (LON:SSTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Safestay (LON:SSTY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.97) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Safestay had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.74%.

Safestay Trading Down 6.1%

Shares of LON:SSTY opened at GBX 23 ($0.31) on Wednesday. Safestay has a 12-month low of GBX 19.20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 27.95 ($0.38). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The stock has a market cap of £14.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Safestay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Safestay in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th.

Safestay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Safestay is one of Europe’s largest hostel groups. Its 20 premium hostels offer guests both private and shared rooms across destination cities within the UK, Spain, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and Slovakia.

Safestay’s mission at each of its locations is to provide a safe, inclusive, and enjoyable space that caters to the needs of different travellers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.