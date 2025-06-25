Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.2% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 267.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

