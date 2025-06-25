Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DLR opened at $177.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.87 billion, a PE ratio of 166.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.