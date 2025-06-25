Riverbend Wealth Management LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 81.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Anywhere Real Estate were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 179,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 170,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anywhere Real Estate by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOUS stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

