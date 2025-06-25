Raymond James Financial Estimates TSE:SKE FY2026 Earnings

Skeena Resources Limited (TSE:SKE – Free Report) – Raymond James Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Skeena Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year. The consensus estimate for Skeena Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skeena Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE SKE opened at C$20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.41. Skeena Resources has a 1 year low of C$5.61 and a 1 year high of C$22.12.

In other Skeena Resources news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.36, for a total value of C$408,985.00. Also, Senior Officer Randy Reichert sold 19,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$298,338.02. Insiders have sold 105,177 shares of company stock worth $1,779,152 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

