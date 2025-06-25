Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PSA. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.64.

Public Storage Trading Up 0.4%

PSA stock opened at $295.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.80 and a 200-day moving average of $298.53.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 36.50%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

