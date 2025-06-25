Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.14 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 560143 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Prospect Capital Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 36.07% and a positive return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.46%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -62.79%.

Insider Activity at Prospect Capital

In related news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 623,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,988,327.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,266,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,618,622.94. The trade was a 0.75% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 6,177.6% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,478,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,426 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth $7,880,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,428 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 3,430.6% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 624,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 606,733 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 176.1% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 915,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 583,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

