PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) Stake Cut by Slocum Gordon & Co LLP

Slocum Gordon & Co LLP decreased its stake in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 168,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. PPL accounts for 4.5% of Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in PPL by 8,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404,382 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth about $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,480,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 182.2% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,951,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. PPL Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.24 and a 12 month high of $36.70.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In related news, COO David J. Bonenberger sold 1,767 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $61,809.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,065.30. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PPL from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

