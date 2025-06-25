Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB) Announces Earnings Results

Pembroke VCT B (LON:PEMB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.30 ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Pembroke VCT B had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 718.21%.

Pembroke VCT B Stock Performance

Pembroke VCT B stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.13 million, a P/E ratio of -32.11 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.19 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 94.62. Pembroke VCT B has a 1 year low of GBX 91.50 ($1.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.50 ($1.35).

Pembroke VCT B Company Profile

Established in 2013 and managed by Pembroke Investment Managers LLP, Pembroke VCT plc is a venture capital trust focused on growth stage companies in the design, education, food, beverage and hospitality, wellness, digital services and media sectors. The investment team aims to find exceptional and innovative founders to grow the brands of tomorrow, giving investors the opportunity to share in the growth of some of Britain’s most exciting and entrepreneurial smaller companies.

